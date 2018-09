Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the second film in the Jurassic World trilogy and the fifth film in its franchise. J. A. Bayona inherits directing duties from Colin Trevorrow, who instead co-wrote Fallen Kingdom with Derek Connolly and worked alongside Steven Spielberg as an executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, meanwhile, reprise their leading roles from […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.