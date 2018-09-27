Matsumotokiyoshi to open 1st Taiwan store next week

Matsumotokiyoshi to open 1st Taiwan store+

Popular Japanese drugstore chain Matsumotokiyoshi will open its first Taiwan store next week, aiming to capitalize on locals' familiarity with the store brand gained through visits to Japan, the company announced Thursday.

Matsumotokiyoshi (Taiwan) Ltd. General Manager Yasunori Hayashi told a press conference in Taipei that the chain, in partnership with local firm Tai Lung Capital Inc., will open its flagship store next Thursday in downtown Taipei.

A second store, also located downtown Taipei, will open by the end of this year, another company official told Kyodo News later.

Taiwan is the second overseas market after Thailand for Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., which has more than 1,600 stores across Japan. The company opened a store in Bangkok in 2015, its first foray overseas since it was founded 86 years ago.

Taiwan was the third largest source of foreigner visitors to Japan last year, boosting the Taiwanese people's familiarity with the store brand.

"Taiwanese feel affinity toward Japan and that Taiwan, like Japan, is facing the same problem of ageing and low birthrate," Hayashi said, adding that a greying population will be a market with great potential.

To help set up the first store in Taiwan, Hayashi said the chain sent 16 experts from Japan to ensure that the store looks "exactly the same" as the Matsumotokiyoshi stores in Japan from the design, decoration and selection of merchandise.

While declining to reveal the chain's goal for annual revenues for the first store, he said the chain's sales revenues in Japan were close to 600 billion yen last year and its long-term goal is to reach 1 trillion yen.

Among foreign drugstore chains already operating in Taiwan, with Watsons and Cosmed dominating the market, each having about 400 stores.