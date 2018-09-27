Turner, NBA Announce Fourth Quarter Access For League Pass

Warriors Sweep Spurs to reach NBA Finals

Come December, the NBA expects to provide fans with the ability to purchase the final quarter of any game of their choice via the League Pass, the league announced on Thursday.

League pass offers $1.99 fourth quarter package offer

For $1.99, fans from any market can purchase an out-of-town game after the conclusion of the third quarter. The move comes after the NBA’s adaptation to mobile technology and its distancing from cable viewers by optimizing the product of the game for busy fans.

Following the gambling announcement earlier this year, the NBA has taken significant strides towards optimizing the fan-bettor experience. The league also plans on eventually selling packages of 10 minutes of isolated gameplay, furthering ease of which casual or betting fans can experience the NBA. A bettor who has money on the first half of a game won’t want to purchase an entire game, but rather a specific segment or maybe a point combination to cover, and will only want to watch the conclusion of the game.

“It’s a big moment, but it’s also a small first step,” CommissionerAdam Silversaid about the NBA’s plans. “We imagine a situation where a fan has dinner at 8 o’clock and only has 30 minutes and can choose to buy a half-hour of a game.”

For now, $6.99 packages are available for full games, via B/R Live or NBA.com.