3rd annual Japan autumn festival set for launch in Hong Kong

Japan autumn festival opens in Hong Kong

A third annual Japan Autumn Festival will formally kick off in Hong Kong next month to further local people's appetite for Japanese culture, food and art, Japanese Consul General Kuninori Matsuda said Thursday.

About 125 events -- featuring Japanese movies, musical concerts, art exhibitions, sports, food and beverages fairs, tourism and trade promotions and a carnival -- will be held through November during the "Cool Japan" festival, for some events have already started.

"We like to show our appreciation to Hong Kong and its people for your warm hospitality, for your kind support and for your great partnership with the Japanese business communities," Matsuda said.

As of last year, Hong Kong has been the biggest importer of Japan's agricultural produce for 13 consecutive years. The government in July lifted a ban on food imported from four Japanese prefectures imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster

On traveling to Japan, Matsuda said electricity supply in Hokkaido and airport services in Osaka, both favorite spots for Hong Kong tourists, have been recently restored after being hit by typhoons and earthquakes and are ready to welcome tourists again.

Some 2.23 million Hong Kong tourists visited Japan last year, up from 1.84 million a year ago, according to the consulate.