The final trailer for The Crimes of Grindelwald just revealed a major character from the Harry Potter books is part of the new Fantastic Beasts film. Until Wednesday, Warner Brothers hadn’t disclosed who South Korean actress Claudia Kim was playing. Now, we know Kim plays Nagini, a circus performer with unique powers who becomes Lord Voldemort’s killer serpent and a Horcrux in the […]

