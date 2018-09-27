Key quotes from Supreme Court pick at fraught hearing

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denies all accusations of sexual assault before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Washington (AFP) - US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday angrily denied sexual assault accusations made against him by university professor Christine Blasey Ford, calling the process to appoint him to the high court a "national disgrace."

The following are key quotes from the federal judge during the combative hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee:

Unequivocal

"I swear today, under oath before the Senate and the nation, and before my family and God, I am innocent of this charge."

-- Kavanaugh denies the sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford

Collateral damage

"My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed."

-- Kavanaugh talks about the impact of the allegations on his family

Circus

"This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election... This is a circus."

-- Kavanaugh pulls no punches in slamming the nomination process

Partisan

"Since my nomination in July, there has been a frenzy on the left to come up with something, anything, to block my confirmation."

-- Kavanaugh says the process is rigged against him

No surrender

"I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. (...) You may defeat me in the final vote but you'll never get me to quit. Never."

-- Kavanaugh says he will not back down

No evidence

"Dr Ford's allegation is not merely uncorroborated -- it is refuted by the very people she says were there, including by a long-time friend of hers."

-- Kavanaugh says there is no evidence to back Blasey Ford's claims

Partying

"I drank beer with my friends. Almost everyone did. Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone."

-- Kavanaugh explaining his high school social life

Trump backing

"I am deeply grateful to President Trump for nominating me. He was so gracious to my family and me on the July night he announced my nomination at the White House. I thank him for his steadfast support."

-- Kavanaugh, thanking the Republican leader