GO! GO! CURRY!

Through the end of October, GO! GO! CURRY! will be offering discounts to customers who purchase in bulk. For example, buying five or more curries gets you a 5% discount, and buying 10 or more gets you 10% off. In addition, customers who are 55 or older and show ID can receive a 5% discount (which can’t be used with the bulk discount). Plus, anyone who mentions seeing this offer in Chopsticks NY will receive a free topping coupon that can be used on their next visit for katsu (pork), chicken, sausage or boiled egg.

Locations: Times Square Stadium

237 W. 38th St., (bet. 7th & 8th Aves.), New York, NY 10018

TEL: 212-730-5555

For other locations: www.gogocurryamerica.com