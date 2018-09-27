Bulk Purchases & Senior Discounts and Cosplay Photo Contest

GO! GO! CURRY!

Through the end of October, GO! GO! CURRY! will be offering discounts to customers who purchase in bulk. For example, buying five or more curries gets you a 5% discount, and buying 10 or more gets you 10% off. In addition, customers who are 55 or older and show ID can receive a 5% discount (which can’t be used with the bulk discount). Plus, anyone who mentions seeing this offer in Chopsticks NY will receive a free topping coupon that can be used on their next visit for katsu (pork), chicken, sausage or boiled egg.

Locations: Times Square Stadium
237 W. 38th St., (bet. 7th & 8th Aves.), New York, NY 10018
TEL: 212-730-5555
For other locations: www.gogocurryamerica.com

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

©Trend Pot NY,LLC