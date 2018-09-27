Japanese Cream Puff Class

Japanese cream puff known as “Choux Cream” (French word “choux” and English word “cream”) is a very popular pastry in Japan. Chakura is offering a class by Norie Uematsu, a pastry chef of Chakura, in which participants will learn how to make choux cream with custard filling, sesame custard filling, matcha custard filling and more. Each class lasts two hours, and on the 24th it will be an evening class while on the 25th it will be a midday class. Go to their website for details and to make a reservation.

