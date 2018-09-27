Parent and Child Events:

Japanese Children’s Society is hosting two parent and child (ages from 1-2 ½) events Oct. 6 and 20. Each with a different theme; “Undokai Gokko” (Athletic day) on Oct. 6 and “Aki no Shukaku” (Autumn Harvest) on the 20th. Participants will experience the atmosphere of Japanese athletic day and autumn harvest as well as try craft-making related to the cultures. Also, childcare workers with over 30 years of experience will have a consultation about child care in the U.S. To register, call 201-947-4707 or email ringo.nyikuei@gmail.com up to three days before the event with your name, your child’s name and age, and your phone number.

