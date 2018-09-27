The Anatomy of Energy-Boosting “Katsu” Curry

Each component of GO! GO! CURRY’s curry dishes plays an important role in completing its flavor. From the bottom: fluffy, chewy rice that goes perfectly with the rich curry roux; Curry roux made from 55 ingredients through a series of 55 steps; Freshly cooked katsu (or your favorite topping), tonkatsu sauce, and shredded cabbage, a typical side to katsu in Japan.

There are seven locations in New York and Boston. To see addresses of all locations, go to their website.

www.gogocurryamerica.com | Mon-Sun: 10:55 am-9:55 pm

Curry Rice or Rice Curry is one of the most beloved dishes among Japanese people. Compared to Indian and Thai curries, Japanese Curry is known to have a thicker, richer texture and a more complex umami stemming not only from the mixture of spices but also a variety of ingredients that have been simmering for hours. GO! GO! CURRY!, a popular Japanese curry chain that has seven locations in New York and Boston, serves an even richer and more power-boosting curry than the standard Japanese curry. Their curry is topped with katsu (cutlet or breaded deep fried item) drizzled with savory tonkatsu sauce for a kick, and you can enjoy it for around $10.

“Our key concept is to provide energy and power via our curry. In Japanese, the homonym of ‘katsu’ means ‘to win’ or ‘to live,’ and we want our customers to live to the fullest with GO! GO! CURRY!,” says Ms. Tomoko Omori, President of Go Go Curry America. Their curry flavor has never changed since being introduced to the U.S. almost a decade ago, but the company is evolving and expanding. They’ve modified the way customers order from a partially custom-made style to a completely build-your-own style. The latest introduction to the menu is Fish Katsu Curry, in response to a high demand from the clientele. Good news for those living outside of New York and Boston is that the GO! GO! CURRY! franchise is now spreading nationwide.

Condiments are Inseparable from Japanese Curry

Because of its rich texture and powerful flavor, Japanese curry is traditionally enjoyed with refreshing condiments like rakkyo (pickled shallots) and fukujinzuke (sweet and savory daikon radish pickles). These pickles have crisp textures and sweet, savory and sour flavors, making them go perfectly with thick curry roux. GO! GO! CURRY! is currently holding a promotion that offers rakkyo for $.95 on Tuesdays and fukujinzuke for $.95 on Wednesdays.

GO! GO! CURRY! recently started serving Nitro Coffee in collaboration with Commonwealth Joe. This foamy and citric coffee is perfect for cleansing your palate while digging into Go! Go!’s rich and powerful katsu curry.