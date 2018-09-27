Maui Onion —Ultimately Fresh Poke Bowls and Salad

Maui Onion (Garment District location)

Their signature, Yellow Fin Tuna is kicked up with Chef Shim’s masterpiece sauce, Roasted Garlic Wasabi Shoyu. Since they honor freshness, they do not marinate fish in advance, instead, they suggest drizzling sauce on right before you dig into the dish.

The second location of Maui Onion opened its doors in the Garment District this August, offering crafted poke bowls and salads in original combinations as well as build-your-own style. Chef Sungchul Shim, who also supervises the flavors of Koku Ramen, Korean and Japanese fusion ramen house, creates unexpected flavors with an emphasis on fresh, high quality ingredients.

The menu features 12 signature combinations, which can be prepared as a bowl or salad, such as best-selling Yellow Fin Tuna paired with exquisite Roasted Garlic Wasabi Shoyu Sauce, unique Norway Salmon with Fermented Lime Gochujang Sauce, and non-raw fish Grilled Unagi with Maui Sweet Soy Mustard Teriyaki Sauce. If you don’t like fish, Maui Onion offers combinations like Butter Milk Chicken with White Miso Onion Aioli and Green Market Salad with Miso Ginger Dressing. Sauces and toppings can be switched around by your own choice.

But the most unique creations served only in this location are Pokeado Toast, fresh fish, avocado and vegetables topped on either sourdough or whole grain Sullivan Bakery bread, and the Nori Poke Taco, with the option of Norway salmon or Ahi tuna. Each of the Tacos is served with sushi rice and other savory, aromatic ingredients and encased in crispy, fried nori taco, that will wow your palate. Whichever dish you choose, you can always accompany it with Maui’s fresh juice, infused tea and matcha drinks, which are all carefully developed to meet their “fresh and high-quality” concept.

Exclusive to the Maui Onion Garment District are fresh menu items like Nori Poke Tacos and Pokeado Toast.

Matcha Latte is made with Japanese matcha green tea powder to your order, then mixed with your choice of whole milk or other plant-based milk like oat, almond and soy.

135 W. 37th St., (bet. 6th & 7th Aves.), New York, NY 10018

TEL: 212-768-2700 | www.mauionion.com | Mon-Sun: 11 am-9 pm