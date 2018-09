Nestled in the Aizu basin in the western part of Fukushima Prefecture, the samurai city of Aizuwakamatsu is steeped in history. Home to the Aizu Clan, the region was loyal to the Tokugawa Shogunate and suffered a crushing defeat in the Boshin War in 1868, a civil war that returned power to the Emperor, marking the end of the Edo Era (1603-1868) and the start of the Meiji Era (1868-1912). This city of approximately 124,000 people takes pride in its samurai culture, and its tourist attractions reflect the spirit of the ancestors who came before them. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Boshin War, making it the perfect time to immerse yourself in this samurai city. Here’s a three-step approach on how to enter the samurai time and appreciate Aizuwakamatsu.

1. Visit Destinations Attached to the Unique Aizu Samurai History

There are many samurai towns in Japan, but Aizuwakamatsu’s history is particularly unique. The following places will immerse you in its rich history.

Nisshinkan

To receive the best education about samurai culture, start with a tour of Aizuwakamatsu’s own samurai school. Established in 1803, Nisshinkan was considered to be the best Japanese clan school of the Edo Era. The school educated the children of samurai, instructing them in the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic, but also in tea ceremony and martial arts. It’s home to Japan’s oldest swimming pool, where the samurai-in-training learned to swim while holding their weapons above their heads. Today Nisshinkan is a museum and offers the public inexpensive classes in archery, tea ceremony, and Zen meditation.

Nisshinkan was founded as a school for educating children of samurai rank families in Aizu Clan.

Tsuruga Castle

In 1593 feudal lord Ujisato Gamo redesigned Kurokawa Castle, originally built in 1384, and renamed it Tsuruga Castle. Ujisato had close ties to Sen no Rikyu, the renowned tea ceremony master. When Sen no Rikyu was ordered to commit seppuku, Ujisato protected the tea master’s second son, Sen Shoan, in Aizuwakamatsu. To return the kindness, Sen Shoan built Rinkaku, a tea ceremony room, on the grounds of Tsuruga Castle.

During the Boshin War Aizuwakamatsu’s samurai fiercely defended Tsuruga Castle against the Imperial forces until the bitter end. The Meiji government demolished the castle in 1874, and it was faithfully reconstructed in 1965 with the financial support of Aizuwakamatsu’s residents. The first three floors of the castle are a detailed showcase of the region’s history, and on the upper floors visitors can watch a virtual reality version of the Boshin War, try on samurai armor, and see beautiful views of the city.

Butokuden

Adjacent to the castle grounds is Butokuden, a martial arts dojo built in 1934. Young women in hakama hone their fighting skills with naginata, a weapon with a blade affixed to a long pole. Used in feudal times by samurai, the naginata was the weapon of choice among Japan’s female warriors called onna-bugeisha.

Naginata, a weapon for female warriors in Japan, is still observed as a sport in Aizuwakamatsu.

Mount Iimori

Mount Iimori is the site of a heartbreaking story. A group of 16- and 17-year-old samurai known as the Byakkotai (“White Tiger Force”) served during the Boshin War, and twenty of its members retreated to Mount Iimori, where they had a good vantage point of Tsuruga Castle. Seeing the castle in flames, the boys thought the war had been lost and committed seppuku because they were taught to die with honor rather than be captured by the enemy. (One boy’s attempt to commit suicide failed, and he miraculously survived.) The saddest part of the story is that it was a misunderstanding. It was not Tsuruga Castle that was burning, but the buildings in front of it. The 19 Byakkotai remains were entombed on Mount Iimori, and a memorial stands in their honor.

2. Soak in Samurai Era-Lifestyle and Beyond

Wars and fighting should not be the only things that define the samurai era. Aizuwakamatsu is full of places that have exhibited traditional lifestyles even before and after the samurai era. You can visit these places to get bigger and deeper views of the ancient lifestyle in the samurai city.

Aizu Bukeyashiki Samurai Residence

Travel back in time to see how a typical samurai family lived at Aizu Bukeyashiki, the residence of the principal retainer of the Aizu Clan. The sprawling, seven-acre complex includes a 38-room residence and guest quarters for the Lord of the Aizu Clan. The Lord’s bathroom has an interesting feature: Beneath the toilet is a sand-filled box with wheels that is pulled out by the staff, who examines the Lord’s waste to determine his health. Other highlights of the property include a water-powered rice-cleaning mill that pounded more than 2,000 pounds of rice per day, a general store, a restaurant, and a tea ceremony house.

Sazaedo

A designated Important Cultural Property, this temple is an engineering marvel whose staircase is a double helix. After circling your way up to the top of the wooden structure, you circle back down on the opposite side. The people going up the stairs never pass the people walking down the stairs. The lush forest around Sazaedo gives the grounds an otherworldly feel.

With a unique structure with spiral staircases, Sazaedo used to house 33 replicas of Kannon the Bodhisattva of Compassion.

Sakudari Kannondo Temple

A little off the beaten path, Sakudari Kannondo Temple offers amazing views of Aizuwakamatsu and the Aizu basin, provided you can climb the steep slope. Built in 830, Sakudari is a wooden structure that’s attached to the rocks on the mountainside.

Lacquerware Crafts at Suzuzen

Aizuwakamatsu has a long history of lacquerware production, which was introduced by Ujisato Gamo in 1590. You can purchase lacquerware goods from bowls to cups to chopsticks, and you can take a class to decorate an item as well. A skilled craftsperson will teach you how to paint a design and apply colored powder on a bowl or plate to create a one-of-a-kind souvenir. You’ll feel like an artist!

Suehiro Sake Brewery Tour

A family-run brewery for seven generations, Suehiro Sake Brewery is open to the public for tours where guides discuss the sake-making process as well as the brewery’s history. Found throughout Suehiro’s museum are photographs of and letters from prominent bacteriologist Dr. Hideyo Noguchi, who was born in the nearby city of Inawashiro and was a close friend of the brewery’s owners.

3. Appreciate the Rich Food Culture

The greater Aizuwakamatsu area has a rich food culture as well. Appreciate it by eating like the locals!

Ramen for Breakfast

Indulge yourself with a giant bowl of ramen covered with chashu pork for breakfast at Bannai Shokudo in Kitakata, 30 minutes north of Aizuwakamatsu. Ramen for breakfast? Yes! Kitakata ramen is so popular, there’s a line out the door at 8:00 a.m.

Peach Picking at an Orchard

Fukushima is known for it delicious white peaches. Kawashima Orchard offers peach picking opportunities. It’s relaxing to pick the ripe fruit directly off the tree and enjoy its juiciness right there on the farm.

Savor Local Delicacies

Relish a splendid meal at traditional ryotei Takino. Kimono-clad servers will bring course after course of regional dishes, including soba that’s eaten with a thick stalk of green onion, Aizu beef, and quite possibly the best tomato ever. Mitsutaya specializes in miso dengaku, skewered fish, rice cakes, tofu, konnyaku, and vegetables that are glazed with miso and grilled over a charcoal pit. The smokiness of the charcoal combined with the sweetness of the miso gives the food an unforgettable flavor and texture.

Skewered tofu, fish, and rice cakes with miso are slowly grilled in a fireplace over charcoal at Mitsutaya.

*

If you have 3-5 days in Aizuwakamatsu, you’ll gain an understanding of how its rich samurai history still plays a part in almost every aspect of modern daily life. Aizuwakamatsu is a truly proud samurai city, and the spirit and omotenashi of its residents will leave you with a deep appreciation for the area and its traditions.

For more extensive information about Aizuwakamatsu, go to:

www.samurai-city.jp

www.gokujo-aizu.com/iti/en

www.tsurugajo.com/language/eng

WHERE TO STAY

After a day of diving into the samurai world, take a relaxing soak in one of Aizuwakamatsu’s hot springs. At Higashiyama Onsen Harataki, a traditional ryokan, you can enjoy the stunning view of the mountain above while listening to the sound of the river below in the outdoor bath. Afterward, throw on a yukata and savor Harataki’s kaiseki dinner. Since Aizuwakamatsu is located in a mountainous, landlocked region, the cuisine features dried and preserved seafood, mountain vegetables, and locally raised beef. The multi-course dinner at Harataki features delicately prepared dishes that are exquisitely plated. Your full belly coupled with the warmth of the onsen will guarantee a good night’s sleep in your tatami mat room.

Souvenirs from Aizuwakamatsu

Samurai City Aizuwakamatsu offers a lot of souvenir options, from food to crafts. Here are Chopsticks NY writer Susan’s top picks.

Aizu-nuri Plate with “Akabeko” Pattern(left)

Aizu-nuri lacquerware is a traditional craft that’s been practiced for over five centuries. With an Aizu mascot character, Akabeko (literally meaning “red cow”), this plate fashionably represents the city’s pride.

Anniversary Sake and Masu Set(right)

This year marks the 150-year anniversary of the Boshin War, to which Aizuwakamatsu is deeply related. Named after a famous Shinsengumi samurai, Hajime Saito, this anniversary package sake, brewed with locally harvested rice, will make your Aizuwakamatsu memory permeate deeper inside you. Masu (a wooden sake cup) garnished with lacquer is also a great memento.

Aizu Decorative Candle(left)

Candle making is another of Aizu’s traditional crafts. The wick is made of washi paper, and the candle is made with layers of wax with beautiful decorative drawings. Aizu candles were only used by samurai of high rank.

Yuzu Miso by Mitsutaya(right)

Susan ate miso dengaku (a traditional, miso-glazed grilled dish) at century-old miso manufacturer and restaurant, Mitsutaya. This is her favorite mixture of miso paste, sweet and savory with a kick of yuzu.

Kitakata Ramen Set(left)

Kitakata is a neighboring city to Aizuwakamatsu and the mecca of ramen. You can’t miss Kitakata ramen when in the city, and why not bring back the taste as well? This package contains 3 sets of thin and curly noodles and clear, soy sauce soup base packets.

“Akabeko” Bobblehead Magnet(right)

Akabeko dolls are traditional toys in Aizu. The red is to expel evil in the region, and even now it is used as a talisman. The way the cow head swings is super cute. Even though it’s a magnet, you can still put it on your desk or bedside table to amuse you.

Enter by October 20

Aizuwakamatsu Souvenir Giveaway

We will give away these lovely craft items (plate, magnet, and candle) Susan brought back from Aizuwakamatsu. Email info@chopsticksny.com with a header AIZU GIFT by October 20, 2018 to enter. Don’t forget to clarify which item you would like to win.