Japan has a long and rich history of mystery fiction. Japanese love to solve mysteries no matter what the genre: detective stories, crime stories, thrillers, suspense and supernatural stories, as well as whodunits and whydunits. Specifically, the Japanese love to read and watch mysteries being solved. Born in Japan, the HBO Asia series MISS SHERLOCK was a natural hit in Japan. This September it became available to HBO’s U.S. subscribers across all of the channel’s platforms, including HBO GO®, HBO NOW®, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming portals.

Co-produced with Hulu in Japan, this eight-part series is HBO’s first Japanese original. Re-envisioned and set in modern day Tokyo, MISS SHERLOCK loosely follows the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes” and is localized with unique twists in accordance with Japanese culture. As the title suggests, the iconic characters are played by women; Yuko Takeuchi in the title role and Shihori Kanjiya in the role of Sherlock’s crime-solving partner Dr. Wato Tachibana.

Takeuchi is currently one of the most prolific actresses in Japan, and Kanjiya is a critically acclaimed actress and a prominent comedian. They are also real life friends, making their on-screen chemistry perfect. While Takeuchi’s Sherlock is rude, uncaring, and KY—a short form of “Kuki Yomenai,” a phrase for someone who has difficulty reading social situations, Kanjiya’s Wato has common sense and a more humanistic approach. Their contrast is conspicuous, more so than in the original Holmes-Watson version and even compared to the more recent Benedict Cumberbatch-Martin Freeman version.

The two attractive yet contrasting main characters are complemented by two male characters, Inspector Reimon (Kenichi Takito) and Sergeant Shibata (Tomoya Nakamura). They not only help Sherlock and Wato solve mysteries, but also add frequent comic relief. If you are a Japanese pop culture fan, you will be thrilled by supporting actresses Ran Ito, a member of the 70s legendary pop idol group Candies, who plays Sherlock’s landlady Ms. Hatano, and Yuki Saito, star of the first Sukeban Deka series in the 80s, who plays Wato’s psychological counselor. Also, Oscar nominee Rinko Kikuchi also appears in two episodes.

Almost all exterior scenes were shot on location in Tokyo, giving the series a fresh look for American audiences. If you are a Sherlockian, you’ll be happy to see the MISS SHERLOCK version of Professor Moriarty and Reichenbach Falls toward the end of the series. MISS SHERLOCK is in Japanese with English subtitles.

Sherlock and Sergeant Shibata’s rivalry is serious yet that often drives the mystery to be untangled.

Sherlock tackles the mystery that people die from a sudden stomach explosion in Episode #1.

