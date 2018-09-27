Japanese Crossword #73

©Chopsticks NY / Myles Mellor

Across

1. In October of 1964, this city hosted the Summer Olympic Games.

4. This i-adjective means “thin,” “slim,” and “skinny.”

6. Even in the digital era, people still love to read _ (books).

7. “Hawks” in Japanese

10. ___-na* is a na-adjective meaning “prosperous,” “thriving,” and “vigorous.”

11. In Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, a boy sets off for an adventure searching for __ (treasure).

12. A noun meaning “root”

Down

2. Since Japan is a volcanic island, it has a lot of natural __ (hot springs).

3. You is the dictionary form of a verb meaning “to get drunk.” The masu-form of the same verb is masu.

4. A noun meaning “power,” “force,” and “energy” in Japanese

6. The dictionary form of a verb meaning “to dig”

7. In the popular Japanese fairy tale Taketori Monogatari, also known as Kaguya-hime, Princess Kaguya was found in a __ (bamboo) tree.

8. A green light means go in a traffic signal, while (red) means stop.

9. “Hole” in Japanese

10. ___is a suffix that is added after a name to make it polite and show respect.

ANSWER