Arita porcelain and ceramics have been widely recognized as high quality, premium products because of their beauty and unique aesthetics. For over a century, they have attracted collectors from all over the world. In the town of Arita, located in Saga Prefecture on the coastal side of Kyushu island, various styles of ceramics from everyday tableware to precious artworks are made. This Japanese mecca of ceramics has over 400 years of ceramics making history, and Arita porcelain and ceramics always draw attention at art and trade shows abroad. At the latest NY NOW, the home and lifestyle gift show held in New York in August (www.nynow.com), the Lin series porcelain produced by Kinshodo Co., Ltd. particularly stood out for its unique aesthetic. It is completely different from other Arita porcelain and ceramics in many respects, such as its texture, color variation and sleekness.

One of the distinctive aspects of the Lin series is its metallic look. “While we explored this new style of Arita porcelain, we came across news saying that the modern style of Nanbu cast iron tableware* had become popular in Europe. Inspired by this fact, we set out to incorporate this metallic look into our products,” says Mr. Shinji Kaneko, President of Kinshodo. He added that the unique appearance emitting a delicate, shimmering light was discovered via trial and error. Details are not disclosed, but it is actually made by the magic of glaze works. “We apply three layers to unglazed porcelain; the first glaze, color, and the final glaze. The first glaze, very thin yet uneven, is the key to creating that texture. The pattern begins to emerge after applying colors and the final glaze, just like ice marks on a cold window in sub-zero temperatures.

The subdued, delicate color tones also establish Lin’s unprecedented beauty. However, Mr. Kaneko admitted that the coloring process is the most difficult. Since brushstroke patterns are visible in Lin products, it requires the highest level of techniques by artisans. Their glaze trick can be copied, but the skills of applying colors is not easily reproduced. “When we started selling Lin four years ago we had only one coloring master, but we could hardly keep up with the demand so now we have three coloring masters,” he says.

Lin porcelain is a work of art and is not really a utensil for everyday use (though you can use it in this way if you like). “The concept of Lin is ‘extraordinary,’ and it offers beautiful moments that you have never seen before,” he brags. Kinshodo’s Lin porcelain is available in New York at high-end select shop Thirteen Crosby (www.thirteencrosby.com) in SoHo and at the Made In Japan Project Shop in the long-awaited Japan Village inside Industry City, Brooklyn, scheduled to open in October.

*Nanbu cast iron tableware is a specialty in Iwate Prefecture. It is believed that the area produced the tableware as early as 11th Century. Teapots, wind chimes and candle holders are common Nanbu cast iron items.

Lin porcelain boasts a metallic texture, delicate color and patterns that produce shimmering lights. The name “Lin” was born from its likeness to a metallic sound, while paying homage to the legendary Arita porcelain artist Linzo Kaneko from the turn of the 20th century.

Glaze work is an important process that gives the final products unique textures and patterns.

The Arita region in Saga Prefecture has 400 years of ceramic making history. Clay sourced from the region is known to produce beautiful, high-quality ceramics.

