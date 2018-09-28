You can now summon a personal butler at new luxury movie theater in Dubai

Dubai has opened what they're calling the most luxurious movie theater in the world for its butler service, leather reclining chairs and dine-in menu by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall, one of the biggest shopping centers in the world, has launched a pimped-out experience for the city's affluent movie-goer that includes a call button for personal butler service throughout the film.

The experience for Platinum Suite guests starts at the private lounge, where guests can tuck into lobster lollipops, lobster tacos and bacon mac ‘n cheese burgers from US celebrity chef Guy Fieri's newly launched restaurant.

They're then seated in adjustable, leather reclining chairs, which are equipped with a button to beckon their personal Jeeves should they suddenly become parched or peckish.

Particularly susceptible to drafty movie theaters? Guests are also given pillows and blankets for a cozier experience.