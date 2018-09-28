Passenger train to connect Antwerp with Shanghai

An ambitious plan to open a new rail route connecting Antwerp to Shanghai is one step closer to reality, after officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Antwerp this week.

Called the Diamond Silk Road, the passenger train will run through 10 cities including Brussels, Moscow, Ulan Bator and Beijing, to form what would be the world's largest free trade and manufacturing route, reports China's official state-run news agency Xinhua News.

The MOU was signed in Antwerp among the World Free & Special Economic Zones Federation, Brussels-based magazine Diplomatic World and the Antwerp-based non-profit European Federation of Traditional Chinese Culture (EFTCC).

Currently, the network already exists as a freight rail service that connects 48 cities in China with 42 cities across Europe, says Xinhua.

No word yet on when the passenger train would launch.

Last year, a proposal to extend the Trans-Siberian Railway from London to Tokyo also saw renewed momentum following talks at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Currently, the Trans-Siberian line ends in Vladivostok, just north of North Korea.

But during the forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin alluded to the possibility of building a bridge that would connect Russia's mainland to its eastern-most island Sakhalin.

A second bridge would be built to connect Sakhalin to the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

The new railway -- which Putin described as a project of a "planetary scale" -- would span 8,400 miles (13,518 km).

In theory, the extension means that railway buffs could start their journey in London and reach mainland Europe via a Eurostar train to Paris.

From Paris, travelers could take a series of trains until they reach Moscow, the starting point for the Trans-Siberian Railway.

The extension would take then take them to Japan's Hokkaido island, where they could ostensibly take a bullet train to Tokyo.