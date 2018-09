Singer FKA Twigs has confirmed her relationship with Shia LaBeouf. The duo met on the set of their upcoming film Honey Boy. Since then, the pair has been spotted hanging out at Twigs home in London. The British singer broke the news about her relationship with LaBeouf to a Daily Mail journalist, “we’re very happy, we’re having a […]

