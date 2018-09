Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson went after show alum Chevy Chase on Monday during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. Davidson took offense to Chase claiming that show went “downhill” after it’s first two years on air. “He’s a f—— douchebag,” Davidson, 24, said. “F— Chevy Chase. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s […]

