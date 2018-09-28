Disney Cruise Line to set sail from New Orleans in 2020

Disney has announced plans to drop anchor in New Orleans for the first time.

In early 2020, Disney Cruise Line will set sail from NOLA for four to 14-night voyages to the Caribbean, Panama Canal and the Bahamas.

Guests can choose to explore the city's famed French Quarter, sample its distinct cuisine and drop in on world+renowned jazz either before or after their cruise.

Meanwhile, Disney also announced plans to return to Hawaii following a five-year hiatus, also in early 2020, departing from Vancouver, Canada.

Itineraries departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico are also scheduled for early 2020 aboard the Disney Wonder, which will sail to the Southern Caribbean and Bahamas. The ship will then change course, dropping anchor in San Diego for sailings to Baja and the Mexican Riviera.

Bookings for 2020 open October 4.