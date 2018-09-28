OpenTable launches social dining program for solo diners

Online restaurant booking site OpenTable has partnered with a US tourism agency to launch a program that will pair solo diners together.

Called "OpenSeat" the program could be of use for solo travelers, business travelers, and newcomers to a city who are open to meeting new people.

But it can also be interesting for locals who enjoy dining out, but dread having to say "Table for one."

Developed for the Virginia tourism office, OpenSeat allows diners to share their restaurant reservation with a stranger.

The feature isn't just for solo diners either. Groups of any size can also opt in.

An added incentive? Diners receive a free appetizer.

So far, 27 restaurants in Virginia have signed up for the program. Courageous and open-minded diners simply need to write ‘OpenSeat' in the special request section before booking.

Though the program is available in Virginia for now, it's entirely possible that the concept could roll out to other cities.

The premise is not unlike social dining apps and websites like EatWith, VoulezVousDiner and TableCrowd, where diners can sign up to dine at people's homes, take up cooking classes with other like-minded people and eat out and network at the same time.