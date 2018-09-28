Baseball: Carp rally late to beat Swallows 7-4

Hiroshima Carp players

Tsubasa Aizawa hit a game-winning 2-RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth as the Hiroshima Carp came from behind to beat the Yakult Swallows 7-4 in the Central League on Friday night.

In front of 31,169 at Mazda Stadium, Ryuhei Matsuyama hit a single off Swallows reliever Yugo Umeno in the bottom of the seventh to score Aizawa and tie the last game of the series between the pennant winners and second-place Yakult at 4-4.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Seiya Suzuki hit Kazuki Kondo's 2-0 pitch for a fly single to center. Kondo retired Tomohiro Abe before walking Ryomo Nishikawa, bringing Aizawa to the plate.

With the count at 1-0, Aizawa hit a deep fly to right that split the outfielders and dropped just short of the warning track. He added a third run for the inning by scoring on a Kaisei Sone single.

The Swallows had jumped out to an early 4-0 lead as Carp starter Mikiya Takahashi surrendered four hits and a walk in the first frame.

Tetsuto Yamada scored Tomotaka Sakaguchi and Norichika Aoki with a double to center before rounding the bases on a shot to left by Kenji Obiki -- another 2-RBI double that also scored Yuhei Takai.

Hiroshima manager Koichi Ogata persevered with Takahashi, who responded with 1-2-3 second and third innings.

The 21-year-old lefty contained the Swallows offense until the fifth, when he made way for former Milwaukee Brewer Johnny Hellweg after walking Yamada to put runners on first and second.

Hiroshima cut the lead to one with a three-run third inning. Aizawa led off with a line drive single to right off Swallows starter Matt Carasiti. The American right-hander then walked Sone before Tanaka scored both runners with a fly triple to right. Carasiti made way for Umeno to start the seventh.

Kondo took the loss, while reliever Geronimo Franzua got the win for Hiroshima, who clinched a third-straight CL pennant by beating the Swallows 10-0 on Wednesday.