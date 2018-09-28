Soccer: Japan to play Venezuela on Nov. 16

Football: Japan vs Belgium at World Cup

The Japan Football Association announced Friday that the men's national team will face Venezuela in a friendly on Nov. 16 in Oita city.

The match between the Samurai Blue and the South American side will be held at the Oita Bank Dome in the Oita prefectural capital on the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

Venezuela, whose squad includes Torino midfielder Tomas Rincon and Newcastle United forward Salomon Rondon, are currently 32nd in the FIFA rankings.

Japan are also scheduled to play friendlies against Panama in Niigata on Oct. 12 and Uruguay at Saitama Stadium on Oct. 16.

The Samurai Blue will play their final international of the year against Kyrgyzstan at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture on Nov. 20.