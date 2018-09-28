Previously Blackballed, Eric Reid Signs With Panthers

49es safety Eric Reid signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers on Thursday signed safety Eric Reid, who filed a grievance of collusion against the NFL and will continue this into the season.

The San Francisco 49ers, Reid’s former team, reportedly made a “sincere run” at him; they had interest in signing Reid to a one-year deal, per Jim Trotter.



Terms of the contract have not been disclosed, but the conversation has orbited around the defensive back’s protests and grievance against the league, both of which were reportedly bypassed by both parties in the discussions after the signing. NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport says the Panthers “kept the discussions to football” and no talks about potential protests were made. The team signed him in regards to his playing ability, citing that he is a “good football player, who can help them win.”

In early May, Reid filed for a grievance in the NFL after no teams had reached out to him for six weeks of free agency. The uncertainty began after Reid’s 2017 season where he amassed 67 tackles, two interceptions, and the distinction as the leagues 31st-best safety, per Pro Football Focus. The grievance will reportedly remain intact as a result of his marginalization. In spite of the circumstances he found himself in, Reid remained true to his cause and objections.

“I wouldn’t use the word concerned,” he said about his future before his signing. “I would say I understand that’s a possibility. And I’m completely fine with it. The things that I’ve done, I stand by, and I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I’m fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.”

Reid’s decision to frequently kneel alongside teammate Colin Kaepernick factored into his situation as a free agent, as the NFL has reinforced its regulations regarding the anthem policy. The grievance can be continued, reportedly, as his case for collusion can be argued since it took place during a “specific period of time”. The option is also on the table for Reid to dismiss the case, if he so chooses.