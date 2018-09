On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel took shots at Donald Trump Jr. and made comments about President Trump’s inactivity on Twitter during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing which Christine Blasey Ford faced questions about a sexual-assault accusation she made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “Interestingly, President Trump was unusually restrained during the testimony,” Kimmel said […]

