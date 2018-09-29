China will not yield to pressure over trade row: Wang

China will not be "blackmailed" or "yield to pressure" over a trade dispute with the United States, the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

"Regarding trade frictions, China stands for a proper settlement based on rules and consensus through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. China will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure," he said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

Wang also said international trade should not be a "zero-sum game" in which one gains at the expense of others and that no one should be allowed to place its own interest above the interest of others.

"Protectionism will only hurt oneself, and unilateral moves will bring damage to all," he said, adding Beijing supports the free trade system and international rules and order for the benefit of global recovery.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration invoked tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports on Monday, its most significant escalation yet in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

China immediately hit back, slapping additional tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. imports and releasing a statement criticizing the U.S. move.

Washington, however, is unlikely to back down. Trump has threatened to impose duties on a further $267 billion in Chinese imports -- effectively taxing everything Americans buy from China -- if Beijing retaliated at the latest U.S. action.

The new U.S. levies, initially set at 10 percent, will rise to 25 percent from Jan. 1, ramping up pressure on China to change what Trump calls its "unfair" trade practices such as forcing American companies to surrender their technology in return for access to the Chinese market.