On Thursday, South Park returned for season 22 which honed in on gun violence in schools. Creators of the show, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, went with a relevant mass school shootings theme for the show. Over the years, headlines that include the words “mass shooting” have become so common that people are hardly commenting and reacting to them […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.