Baseball: Ohtani goes 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs as Angels beat Oakland 8-5

Baseball: Angels' Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored on Friday as the Los Angeles Angels rallied early and held on for an 8-5 win against the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani singled off Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers (12-8) to lead off the second inning of the series opener at Angel Stadium.

The Japanese rookie advanced to second when Justin Upton was hit by a pitch before reaching third with his 10th stolen base of the season. He crossed the plate on a groundout to put the Angels on the board.

Taylor Ward followed up with a two-run homer, and Mike Trout blasted a two-run shot in the third. Ohtani then doubled to extend his hit streak to four games and notch his second straight multi-hit game.

Ohtani's sacrifice fly in the fifth and RBI single in the seventh added the Angels' sixth and seventh runs. Andrelton Simmons drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to cap the scoring for Los Angeles.

In his first career start against the Athletics, Jaime Barria fanned four and did not allow a hit, but was replaced by Taylor Cole in the fifth after walking five of his last six batters. Cole (4-2) struck out five of the eight batters he faced and picked up the win.

In the eighth, Williams Jerez and Japanese right-hander Junichi Tazawa allowed a combined five runs, but Hansel Robles struck out three in the ninth to secure the Angels' fourth straight victory.

According to the club, Ohtani is the third Angel to hit 20 homers and steal 10 bases in his rookie season, after Devon White in 1987 and Trout in 2012.

He is also the first Japanese major leaguer to hit 15 homers and steal 10 bases in the same season since Seattle Mariners' veteran Ichiro Suzuki in 2005, and Tadahito Iguchi in 2005 and 2006 with the Chicago White Sox.

On Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, Ohtani hit a tying RBI single and a game-winning solo shot, his 22nd home run of the season, matching a career high.

