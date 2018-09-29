Soccer: Tokura scores injury-time penalty as Consadole beat Sagan 2-1

Consadole Sapporo

Consadole Sapporo snatched a 2-1 victory over struggling Sagan Tosu in the J-League first division on Saturday after substitute Ken Tokura broke the visitors' hearts with a 96th-minute penalty.

Having entered the match on the cusp of the relegation zone, Sagan looked set to salvage a desperately needed point when Yuji Ono leveled the scores with a minute left in regulation.

But Tokura, a 74th-minute substitution, turned the tide by winning and converting the penalty that capped off a contest featuring seven yellow cards.

Tokura had earned one of the yellows on the stroke of 90 minutes by theatrically falling to the pitch while obstructing a free kick inside the area by Sagan keeper Shuichi Gonda.

The 1.87-meter forward soon redeemed himself, winning the penalty when he was felled from behind by Yuji Takahashi at the edge of the box near the left goal line.

Tokura made no mistake with the subsequent spot kick, beating Gonda in his favored bottom left corner for his 11th goal of the season.

"It'd been a while since I'd taken a penalty kick, so I was a bit nervous. I'm glad it went in," Tokura said.

"Because I came on for Jay (Bothroyd), I felt pressure to play well. But we kept fighting to the end."

With his team leading 1-0 and pressing for another goal, Consadole manager Mihailo Petrovic made an attacking change by sending on Tokura for one-time England international Bothroyd.

Consadole had been the sharper of the two sides for most of the match and seemed on track for a deserved win before Ono capped off a counterattack with his headed equalizer.

Forward Mu Kanazaki gave his teammates time to assemble by dribbling in front of the box before laying off a short pass to Riki Harakawa, who pushed the ball wide to Fernando Torres at the top left of the area.

Torres sent a chipped cross over the defense to Masato Fujita at the right post. Consadole keeper Gu Sung Yun batted away Fujita's header, but Ono was first to the ball, charging through the box to head in the equalizer.

Koji Miyoshi scored the opener for Consadole 13 minutes after the break, completing a counterattack with a clever turn and close-range finish under pressure.

Takuma Arano started the movement with a diagonal long ball from the left wing that dropped perfectly for Bothroyd in the center, who picked out Miyoshi at the edge of the box with a short pass.

Sagan's marquee signing Torres found himself closely marked whenever he looked for the ball in the attacking area.

The former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid marksman's first shot, which followed a two-man buildup with strike partner Kanazaki, was deflected out for a corner kick in the 18th minute.

He sent another attempt sailing into the stands two minutes from halftime, misfiring with a volley while under pressure at the top of the box.

He looked to lead a counterattack from inside Sagan's half shortly after the break, but was made to look slow by Arano, who chased down and dispossessed the 34-year-old Spaniard.