Baseball: Hawks prevent Lions from clinching PL pennant

Ariel Miranda of the SoftBank Hawks

Left-hander Ariel Miranda pitched seven strong innings and Nobuhiro Matsuda blasted two home runs on Saturday as the SoftBank Hawks came from behind to beat the Pacific-League leading Seibu Lions 3-1.

The Hawks snapped the Lions' winning streak at 12 and delayed Seibu's pennant celebration. The Lions, who started the game with their magic number to clinch the pennant at one, will need to wait to claim their first league pennant in 10 years.

Miranda (5-1), who joined the Hawks from the Seattle Mariners this season, limited the hard-hitting Lions to a run on five hits and three walks, while fanning four.

With the Hawks trailing by a run in the fourth inning, Matsuda turned the game around with a two-run home run off right-hander Tatsuya Imai (5-5). After Yurisbel Gracial reached base with a walk, Matsuda slammed his 29th home run of the season to the left field stands.

The third baseman, hitting in the No. 9 spot, went on to hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to extend the lead.

Lions' outfielder Yuji Kaneko scored the opening run in the bottom of the third inning. He drew a walk, advanced to third after left fielder Gracial fumbled a Sosuke Genda single and came home on Hideto Asamura's grounder.

The Hawks had their chance to score in the third inning after Imai pitched into a bases-loaded jam.

After retiring the first two batters in order, Imai issued a walk to Kenji Akashi and an Akira Nakamura single put runners on first and third, before Yuki Yanagita drew another walk to load the bases. But Imai retired the next batter to close the inning before any harm was done.

Imai, the Lions' top pick in the 2016 draft, allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings.

The home fans' excitement reached peak when former major leaguer Kazuo Matsui, who has announced his retirement at the end of the season, stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the 42-year-old, Japan's first major league infielder, struck out swinging and did not reach base in his second appearance in the ninth.

The Lions will face the third-place Nippon Ham Fighters starting Sunday at Sapporo Dome. The Hawks and the Fighters have secured spots in the Climax Series.