Mark Judge Responds To Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony In Letter To Senate Judiciary Committee

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee about Brett Kavanaugh sexual assault

Mark Judge, a former high school classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, responded to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony by penning a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge is the other person who Ford alleged was in the room when Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and covered her mouth while attempting to remove her clothes at a party in 1982.

In the letter to Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and top Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Judge states he does “not recall the events described by Dr. Ford in her testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today. I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

Judge also wrote: “As a recovering alcoholic and a cancer survivor, I have struggled with depression and anxiety. As a result, I avoid public speaking.”

He also admitted that he and Kavanaugh have not had direct contact in many years.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

In Thursday’s hearings, Ford claimed Judge and Kavanaugh’s “uproarious laughter” as they locked her in a room and the latter held her down is among the most vivid memories she has of the alleged incident. Afterwards, she told senators he could potentially say exactly when the alleged assault occurred if she learned during what period Judge worked at a local supermarket in Maryland. Ford explained Thursday that she saw Judge at a Potomac Village Safeway approximately six to eight weeks following the alleged incident. The psychology professor claimed he was putting shopping carts away, appeared “nervous” and did not interact with her.

Kavanaugh vehemently denied ever having sexually assaulted Ford and also claimed he never had any issues with excessive alcohol consumption. The Supreme Court nominee also said Judge was the one who struggled with alcoholism.

50 Celebrities Who Have Died In 2018 – Tribute Slideshow

Judge’s past writings about his high school days were recently uncovered. In a book he wrote called Wasted: Tales of a GenX Drunk, Judge describes a fictional friend named “Bart O’Kavanaugh” who was frequently inebriated. He also says he worked for a couple of weeks at a local supermarket during the summer preceding his senior year at Georgetown Preparatory School, which is the summer of 1982.

On Friday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal — a Democrat from Connecticut — made a motion to subpoena Judge, but Republican senators quickly voted it down. Ford had asked for Judge to be subpoenaed before Thursday’s testimonies, but the Judiciary Committee did not grant this request.