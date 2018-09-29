Brett Kavanaugh

Following the recent allegations leveled at him, Yale University alumni Brett Kavanaugh is not a revered figure on his former campus. Over 100 students are demanding an investigation be done into Kavanaugh regarding his sexual misconduct.

YALE LAW SCHOOL STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST BRETT KAVANAUGH

University faculty cancelled 31 classes on Monday, allowing students to voice their concerns regarding Kavanaugh. Students spoke out against those who abuse others, and a bus transported other students to the Supreme Court and Senate to protest.

“We are all here for the same reason,” said Catherine McCarthy, a third-year law student. “We consider this part of our community. We urge the Senate Judicial Committee to give Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Debbie Ramirez the fair investigation that they’re due and they’ve asked for.”

Dana Bolger, another third-year law student, recalled Anita Hill’s experience decades ago as another motivation for this movement. In her statement, she said, “The Senate’s treatment of our own alumna Anita Hill more than two decades ago sent a crystal-clear message to women and to all people who have experienced sexual violence: We don’t care about you. We demand that the Senate not repeat this same shameful mistake again. We state unequivocally that we believe and stand with Professor Blasey Ford and Debbie Ramirez.”

McCarthy, who spoke with the Huffington Post, explained how there were at least 260 people attending the protests. When speaking of the palpable energy emitting during the day, McCarthy said, “The first word that comes to mind is fierce. There are some tears. There are a lot of shows of support. A lot of empathy and compassion.”

She continued, adding, “People are, I think, angry on behalf of people who have been mistreated, particularly on behalf of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Debbie Ramirez.”

Some of the attendees included faculty members as well as Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who avidly believes an investigation into Kavanaugh is necessary.