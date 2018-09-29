Lindsey Graham Criticized For ‘Single White Man’ & ‘I Will Not Shut Up’ Comments At Kavanaugh Hearings [VIDEO]

Lindsey Graham criticized for 'single white man,' 'I will not shut up' comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the key lawmakers to explicitly defend Brett Kavanaugh in Thursday’s hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he is standing by his comments.

The 63-year-old South Carolina Republican was criticized after saying he “will not shut up” despite his status as a “white single man.”

“I know I’m a single white male from South Carolina, and I’m told I should shut up, but I will not shut up, if that’s ok. Because I got here the same way anyone else did, ” said Graham before going on a long tirade.

On Thursday, Graham called the treatment of Kavanaugh an “unethical sham” and dismissed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s sexual assault allegations against the Supreme Court nominee as “garbage.”

Despite these controversial remarks, several people praised Graham, including White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Several people quickly jumped on Twitter to slam the South Carolina senator for his tantrum.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump ordered the FBI to conduct “a supplemental investigation” into Kavanaugh, and said the inquiry should be “limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women, including Ford. Trump had previously slammed two of the judge’s accusers.