‘Devil’s Triangle,’ “Boofed” & ‘FFFFFFourth Of July:’ Brett Kavanaugh’s Explanations For Yearbook Posts Disputed

Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee asked Brett Kavanaugh extensively about the mysterious posts in his high school yearbook as part of Thursday’s hearings, and the Supreme Court nominee gave responses to all of them.

Kavanaugh, 53, explained most of those entries were “inside jokes” between him and his friends at the time.

Here is what he said about each one:

“Boofed”

Kavanaugh was asked about a question in his yearbook that read, “Judge, have you boofed yet?”

This seemingly referred to his friend Mark Judge, who has now agreed to cooperate with federal law enforcement in the investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and three other women have claimed they were assaulted or harassed by the Washington, D.C. judge.

Although The New Yorker once reported that “boofed” refers to “the practice of anally ingesting alcohol or drugs,” Kavanaugh said it was a synonym for farting.

“If we want to talk about flatulence at age 16 on a yearbook page, I’m game,” Kavanaugh told Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse about the term.

“Devil’s Triangle”

Kavanaugh claimed this phrase referred to a drinking game with three cups that are placed to form a triangle. He compared it to Quarters, another popular drinking game.

“FFFFFFourthofJuly”

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, said in a tweet Monday he suspected this was an acronym for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F—k them, Forget them.” Avenatti also implied that “Devil’s Triangle” possibly had a sexual connotation.

However, Kavanaugh said “Fourth of July” was spelled that way in his yearbook because he had a friend whom he and his other classmates would make fun of because of a verbal tic that caused him to say the “f” word by “winding up,” (as in “Ffffff—k”) and that this also became an inside joke.

Avenatti is defending Julie Swetnick, another of Kavanaugh’s accusers.

“Renate Alumnius”

“Renate” is a reference to Renate Schroeder, a woman who attended an all-girls Catholic school near Georgetown Prep, where Kavanaugh, Judge and their friends were enrolled. Two of the Supreme Court pick’s former classmates told the New York Times recently that the phrase “Renate Alumnius” referred to Kavanaugh and other boys from Georgetown Prep bragging about having sex with Schroeder. The phrase appears multiple times in the yearbook.Schroder denies any sexual contact with the boys.

Kavanaugh denied the phrase had any sexual significance and said Schroeder was simply “a good female friend” who his friends “would admire and went to dances with.”

The joke was meant to show “that she was one of us,” Kavanaugh added.

Schroeder was actually one of 65 women who signed a letter sent to senators defending Kavanaugh’s reputation as an upstanding judge and person.