Vocalist-guitarist Marty Balin, co-founder of the 1960s psychedelic band Jefferson Airplane, has died at 76. Balin’s representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone but didn’t give a cause. Balin’s wife, Susan Joy Balin was at his side when he died Thursday, according to CNN. “RIP Marty Balin, fellow bandmate and music traveler passed last night,” Jefferson Airplane […]

