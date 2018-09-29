EXPERTS’ PICKS:11 Sakes You Should Be Drinking Now

October 1st is the Sake Day established in Japan in 1978 by the Sake and Shochu Makers Association. To celebrate this, Chopsticks NY highlights the drink made with rice in this issue, and we consulted with sake experts to see what’s trending this fall/winter season. Here five sake experts from the New York area kindlyshare their recommendations and insights.

“It’s time to explore multi-faceted sakes.”

Chizuko Niikawa-Helton, Sake Sommelier and Founder of Sake Discoveries, Inc.

At the vanguard of sake promotion in New York, Ms. Chizuko Niikawa-Helton established a sake consulting company over a decade ago. She has continuously introduced new tastes and ways of drinking sake to U.S. fans. For the upcoming cold season she picks Niwa no Uguisu (Nightingale’s Garden) Junmai Ginjo 60 Nuruhada, a multi-faceted sake that can be enjoyed in any style or at any temperature. “In the past there have been many trends in flavors and drinking styles, but right now it’s time for us to savor sake that maintains its beautiful taste among a wide range of serving temperatures and even shows different characteristics,” says Ms. Helton. “When chilled, Niwa no Uguisu has an elegant, refreshing aroma and a taste that the ginjo class sakes boast, but at the same time, when served hot its umami increases. This sake is great with yakitori grilled skewers and nabe hot pot dishes.”

According to Ms. Helton, a similar sake is Ninki-ichi Silver Ginjo. It won the Grand Prix in the Hot Sake Contest for two consecutive years from 2015 to 2016, and it can be enjoyed both warmed and chilled. Its soft and round flavor with elegant umami expands and deepens when warmed, and it is hard to imagine how differently it tastes when served cold. “Both Niwa no Uguisu and Ninki-ichi Silver are not only great at any temperature, but they also make you want to drink one after another. You can hardly stop drinking these sakes once you open the bottle.”

Ms. Helton also suggests aging sake by yourself. “You can age sake at either room temperature or while chilled. If the sake is in the ginjo or daiginjo class, it should be stored in the fridge. Enjoy the transition of the taste and the sake’s characteristics as you age it.”

Niwa no Uguisu Junmai Ginjo 60 Nuruhada

An aromatic and fresh sake that has a hint of a melon note and a crisp texture. Lingering umami from the rice can accompany various types of dishes and can be enjoyed from the beginning to the end of your meal.

Yamaguchi Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

(Fukuoka Prefecture) www.niwanouguisu.com

Distributed by NY Mutual Trading, Inc.

www.nymtc.com

Ninki-ichi Silver Ginjo

This award-winning ginjo sake is refreshing and vibrant when chilled, and becomes rounder and richer in umami when warmed. Enjoy the variety as it changes faces during the course of your meal.

Ninki, Inc. (Fukushima Prefecture)

www.ninki.co.jp

Imported by Silk Road Wine and Spirits, Inc.

www.silkroadwineandspirits.com

“Find versatile sakes you can enjoy with dishes.”

Yoshihiro Saito, Senior Sales Manager of JFC

International, Inc. New York Branch

JFC International, Inc. is one of the leading importer/distributors of Japanese food and drink, dealing with over 200 brands of sakes and other Japanese alcoholic drinks. Here Senior Sales Manager Mr. Yoshihiro Saito highlights two new sakes soon to be introduced to the U.S. market, as well as one already here, all of which are great to enjoy during meals.

Karatamba Draft Nama-Chozo is one of the new introductions, and it’s from the popular Ozeki Karatamba series which has been beloved for 30 years. This latest addition to the series is a draft sake that is made by skipping a pasteurizing step before storing. “It’s very refreshing and clean. I recommend drinking in a wine glass while chilled to enjoy its crisp aroma. It’s also reasonably priced, so you can try it without breaking the bank,” says Mr. Saito.

Another new sake is Jozen Pink Junmai Ginjo Matured, released by another beloved series brand, Jozen. Matured for two years at a low temperature, it boasts a smooth, mild taste with a modest aroma. “If you’re new to sake, it’s the one you should try. It’s easy to drink and can be paired with any dish.”

On the market since July this year, Makiri Junmai Daiginjo is a super dry and sharp sake. Unlike most daiginjo sake, which are usually fragrant with an elegant sweetness on the palate, Makiri’s modest aroma and crystal clear taste make it perfect to accompany sushi and sashimi. “I also suggest pairing it with cheese and creamy dishes, because Makiri’s sharpness and acidity create a nice balance with them,” says Mr. Saito.

For parties and dining out in the fall season, make sure to look for something that goes well with your favorite foods. Perhaps one of these three sakes is just what you are looking for.

Karatamba Draft Nama-Chozo

The Karatamba series sakes are known for a distinct body and sharp, dry aftertaste. This draft Karatamba, the newest in the series, maintains the brand’s features and at the same time boasts a fresh, clean taste. It’s ideal for umami-rich and salty dishes, but it’s also fun to pair it with seasonal dishes throughout the year as its freshness will accentuate their flavors.

Ozeki Sake (Hyogo Prefecture/California)

www.ozeki.co.jp/english/

www.ozekisake.com

Jozen Pink Junmai Ginjo Matured

This sake is matured for two years at a low temperature, producing a subtle sweetness and savoriness with a hint of minerals. The aroma is also a mix of mineral tones and fruits like peach, nectarine and juicy cherry with a rice grain finish. Pair it with Japanese dishes like vegetable tempura and grilled ayu (sweetfish), as well as Western ones like Caesar salad and pasta with cream sauce.

Shirataki Sake Brewery (Niigata Prefecture)

www.shiratakisake.com

Makiri Junmai Daiginjo

This is a super premium dry daiginjo characterized by a light ginjo aroma and a crisp clean taste. Its sharp tone not only goes great with sushi, sashimi and dashi flavored dishes, but is also perfect for cleansing your palate while savoring cheese and creamy dishes. It received the Sake Brewer of the Year award at this year’s International Wine Challenge.

Tohoku Meijo Co., Ltd. (Yamagata Prefecture)

www.hatsumago.co.jp/sake_brewery

Imported by Silkroad Wine and Spirits, Inc.

www.silkroadwineandspirits.com

“I can see clearly that with sake, an earnest heart makes the final product shine.”

Rachel Fiekowsky, Sake Sales Representative at NY Mutual Trading, Inc.

NY Mutual Trading, Inc. has helped the Japanese food and restaurant industry grow by providing countless Japanese food and drink items, as well as kitchen equipment. Ms. Rachel Fiekowsky, sake sommelier and the company’s primary sake promoter spends each day looking for new ways to share sake and shochu with the world. For this issue, she chose three sakes from breweries that display a high level of quality, as well as authenticity, innovation and social responsibility. She also shares many pairing options discovered through

Her first pick is a truly almighty sake that can be enjoyed at any temperature and with any food, Nanbu Bijin “Southern Beauty” Tokubetsu Junmai. “It is a sake that you will always find in my home. You can pour it with fanfare and finesse or casually as the situation calls for,” says Ms. Fiekowsky. She pairs it alongside freshly shucked oysters, zesty papaya salads, crispy fried chicken bits and even savory slices of braised lamb shank. “Naturally it pairs with washoku as well – zarusoba (cold buckwheat noodles), tuna tataki and my guilty pleasure shishamo (grilled smelt) are all perfectly complemented by it.”

Hakkaisan Yukimuro “Snow Aged” Junmai Ginjo is a special junmai ginjo made via a unique process. “The brewers put the sake to sleep for a minimum of three years in their Yukimuro – a special snow storage facility that keeps the temperature more stable than modern machinery ever could (without a single volt of electricity!).” This lends the sake a luxuriously smooth and velvet-like mouthfeel, accompanied by the elegant aroma of perfectly steamed rice with a subtle koji undertone and the barest hint of fruit. “I enjoy this sake with richly textured as well as nuanced, umami-driven dishes. Naturally, one can’t go wrong pouring this with standard fare such as Saba Shioyaki, Shabu Shabu, Miso Ramen and Vegetable Tempura. For the gourmand, enjoy with chutoro, foie gras and lightly seared wagyu.”

Finally, Kikusui “Chrysanthemum Mist” Organic Junmai Ginjo is the very first Japanese sake sold in the U.S. to obtain the USDA certification. It is an unexpectedly soft and smooth brew with fragrant hints of melon, banana and honeysuckle, and a clean semi-dry finish. “I’m happy to see it at the table with sushi and sashimi as well as lightly salted yakitori, but would be excited to also have it with roasted vegetables, fish tacos and pizza.”

Again, she chose this sake not only for its quality, but also for the producer’s effort toward sustainable, responsible farming and brewing practices, the implementation of time-honored and regional traditions alongside modern technology, and positive and earnest connections to the local community. The combination of all of these factors “seems to lead to the production of truly good sake.”

www.nymtc.com

Nanbu Bijin “Southern Beauty” Tokubetsu Junmai

This sake itself is positively addictive; semi-dry with a mellow and inviting flower, grain and fruit nose, and a bright and juicy yet smooth semi-dry finish.

Nanbu Bijin Sake Brewery, Iwate Prefecture

www.southern-beauty.com

Hakkaisan Yukimuro “Snow Aged” Junmai Ginjo

Aged for a minimum of three years in a snow-storage room, it develops into a round and smooth sake with a subtle, fine aroma and a mellow, dry finish.

Hakkaisan, Niigata Prefecture

www.hakkaisan.com

Kikusui “Chrysanthemum Mist” Organic Junmai Ginjo

Inspected and certified by the National Organic Program famous for its harsh scrutiny, this sake is semi-dry with a top note reminiscent of ripened bananas and offers a hint of honeydew flavor on the palate.

Kikusui Shuzo, Niigata Prefecture

www.kikusui-sake.com/home/en/

“Americans’ palates will be happy with sake made in the U.S.”

Mr. Masahiro Fukuda, SakeOne Eastern Regional Sales Manager

Certified sake sommelier and “sakasho” (master sake taster qualification beyond sake sommelier) and veteran in the sake industry, Mr. Fukuda picks Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo because it is a rare sake made on U.S. soil by an American brewer that has obtained USDA Organic Certification. “This sake is the perfect representation of SakeOne’s innovative spirit combined with sophisticated brewing techniques learned from our Japanese partners. It goes through the rigorous extra step of USDA Organic Certification, yet still has all the hallmarks of a junmai ginjo, both in terms of aroma and flavor profile,” he says. This is a wonderful sake for those looking for something out of the ordinary.

Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo is USDA-certified organic sake made in the U.S. It’s brewed at SakeOne in Forest Grove, Oregon using local water. Notes of refreshing melon combine with delicate pineapple and cola flavors, which make for a versatile pairing with a variety of meals, including salads, seafoods and desserts.

Produced and distributed by SakeOne

www.sakeone.com

To learn more about this sake, go to SakeOne's website and use their product locator to find where to drink and buy Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo.

Junmai Ginjo.

www.sakeone.com/locator

Best Sakes for Japanese Fall/Winter Flavors

There are a couple of typical Japanese fall and winter dishes that people are dying to savor, such as King crab, simmered daikon radish with miso glaze and nabe hot pot. We chose two dishes, Sukiyaki and Sake Lee-Marinated Grilled Black Cod, and asked expert Mr. Toshiyuki Koizumi to pair them with sake. Koizumi works as a sake sommelier at Wasan Brooklyn, where he is co-owner.

Sukiyaki and Kagatobi Chokarakuchi Yamahai Junmai

Sukiyaki is simmered in a thick soy sauce base soup, so I recommend that you choose sake that can rival its powerful flavor. Also, sukiyaki contains mushrooms, which produce an earthy aroma and flavor. The sakes I think of that can embrace this power and earthiness are ones made in the kimoto or yamahai-style, as well as aged sakes. Among them, I particularly endorse Kagatobi Chokarakuchi Yamahai Junmai. This yamahai-style sake goes through a two-year aging process, which brings out multi-layered flavors with a distinct body. It’s tasty when chilled, but for accompanying sukiyaki I recommend room temperature. By savoring mouthfuls of meat and mushrooms and then sipping Kagatobi, you will be able to enjoy all the umami elements spreading throughout your mouth.

Sake Lee-Marinated Grilled Black Cod and Naraman Junmai

Sake lee-marinated dishes go well with any sake, but for the ultimate pairing find a sake that has a similar taste profile, that being sake lees with a hint of milk and cream. I choose Naraman Junmai and drink it warm. It is a versatile sake that not only matches many kinds of dishes, but also enhances every dish’s tastiness. Take black cod, fully coat it with sake lee-sauce and then dig in. Also please note that you should warm this sake to get the most out of it. If warming up sake at home is intimidating, you can enjoy this sake at room temperature.

Wasan Brooklyn

440 Bergen St., Brooklyn, NY 11217

www.wasan-ny.com

Wasan Brooklyn will serve these pairings during the fall/winter season.

Kagatobi Chokarakuchi Yamahai Junmai

Fukumitsuya Sake Brewery (Ishikawa Prefecture)

www.fukumitsuya.co.jp/english

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

www.wismettac.com/en/business/asianfood.html

Naraman Junmai

Yumegokoro Sake Brewery (Fukushima Prefecture)

www.yumegokoro.com

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

www.wismettac.com/en/business/asianfood.html