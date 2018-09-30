Tennis: Nishioka advances to Shenzhen Open final in China

Qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka fought back to beat fifth-seeded Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in the men's singles semifinal at the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.

Nishioka, ranked 171th, reached the first ATP Tour final of his career and set himself up for a clash against 67th-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in Sunday's final at the Shenzhen Longgang Sports Center.

The unseeded Japanese managed to maintain his composure despite surrendering a one-sided first set, but Verdasco appeared to lose his when 4-2 down in the second, yelling at a ball boy who was slow bringing him a towel and being handed a warning by the umpire for his behavior.

Nishioka was able to exploit Verdasco's frustration, with the Spaniard double faulting on match point to lose the contest after two hours and 18 minutes of play.