Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

-- U.S. military to deploy 5 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft at Yokota Air Base in the suburbs of Tokyo.

-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data for September at 2 p.m.

-- Bank of Japan to release Tankan survey for September at 8:50 a.m.

