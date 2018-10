Pluto the planet of extremes and subtle manipulation moves forward after several months in reverse. You feel a powerful transformation occurring in which you are letting an old way die off to replace it with a new insight and force to be reckoned with. The intensity can be almost unbearable for some, how is it […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.