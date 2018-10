The Nikkei stock index ended at a nearly 27-year high Monday as trade concerns receded slightly after the United States and Canada sealed a trade deal.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 125.72 points, or 0.52 percent, from Friday at 24,245.76. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.71 points, or 0.04 percent, higher at 1,817.96.

Gainers were led by mining, wholesale trade, and textile and apparel issues.