Canada's top 10 best new bars 2018 released

A list of the best new watering holes across Canada has anointed a "retro-chic" waterfront bar in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia named after a classic Canadian novel the top drinking destination in the country.

Named after the 1958 novel by Hugh MacLennan, The Watch that Ends the Night tops enRoute's list of Canada's Best New Bars, the inaugural edition of the awards.

EnRoute is the in-flight magazine for Canada's flagship carrier Air Canada.

Described as a "transformative experience," the bar is all CanCon (Canadian Content for international readers), with cheeky, liquid homages to some of Canada's most popular figures, be it a boozy, cornflake cereal concoction named the "Ryan Gosling Won't Eats His Cereal," to the Julian, a rum and coke named after one of the characters from TV series "Trailer Park Boys."

The inaugural list is based on the recommendations of bartenders, chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and industry experts, and a single writer, Kaitlin Fontana, who embarked on a month-long cross-country drinking crawl. Along with the quality of drinks, ambiance and customer experience were also considered.

Here are Canada's Best New Bars are according to enRoute:

1. The Watch That Ends the Night, Dartmouth

2. Mulberry Bar, Toronto

3. Little Hong Kong, Edmonton

4. Nhâu Bar, Montreal

5. Tocador, Vancouver

6. Paris Paris, Toronto

7. Godspeed, Toronto

8. El Pequeño, Montreal

9. Nénuphar, Québec

10. Paddy's Barbecue & Brewery, Calgary