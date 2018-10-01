U.S., Canada reach new deal on free trade, revamping NAFTA

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Sunday that the United States and Canada have reached a new deal on free trade, including Mexico, revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement after more than a year of negotiations.

The new deal, dubbed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, will replace the 1994 trilateral pact NAFTA, which President Donald Trump has called a "disaster" that has shifted U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico.

"It will strengthen the middle class, and create good, well-paying jobs and new opportunities for the nearly half billion people who call North America home," said Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in a joint statement.

Canada has agreed to provide U.S. dairy farmers access to its domestic market, according to a report by Reuters news agency.

The three countries aim to sign the pact by the end of November.