Dollar tops 114 yen line, hits 11-month high on U.S.-Canada trade deal

The U.S. dollar topped the 114 yen line for the first time in 11 months Monday in Tokyo as investors' risk appetite grew following a trade agreement between the United States and Canada.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 114.03-04 yen compared with 113.66-76 yen in New York and 113.43-44 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. It moved between 113.71 yen and 114.05 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 113.90 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1595-1597 and 132.22-26 yen against $1.1601-1611 and 131.86-96 yen in New York and $1.1618-1620 and 131.79-83 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The dollar edged up against the yen, perceived as a safe-haven asset, amid a sense of relief in the market after Washington and Ottawa hammered out an agreement in trade talks newly named "the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement."

"The U.S.-Canada deal prompted traders to seek the dollar amid a risk-on mood after Washington refrained from imposing higher tariffs on Japanese cars following their initial negotiations last month," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Canada will reportedly increase imports of U.S. dairy products while capping a number of auto exports to the United States without the imposition of higher tariffs by Washington.

Ueno said a robust rise in the Nikkei stock index, which ended at its highest level since November 1991, also supported the U.S. currency.

"The dollar is likely to continue to be firm amid expectations of higher long-term U.S. Treasury yields, with a growing number of Japanese firms that need the U.S. unit for acquisition of foreign companies," he added.