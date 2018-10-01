Democrats Slam Limits On FBI’s Investigation Into Brett Kavanaugh As A ‘Farce’

Brett Kavanaugh

Over the weekend, Democratic lawmakers were quick to condemn the limits placed on the FBI’s investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, calling the planned inquiry a “farce.”

Republican senators and President Donald Trump on Friday called for a probe into the Supreme Court nominee one day after he and Christine Blasey Ford — the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1982 — testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Trump said Friday that the investigation into 53-year-old Kavanaugh — whom he initially defended vehemently — should be “limited in scope and completed in less than a week.” Aside from Ford, three other women have made similar accusations against Kavanaugh.

Federal agents are interviewing four witnesses as part of their inquiry: Kavanaugh’s high school friends Mark Judge and P.J. Smyth, Ford’s former high school friend Leland Keyser, and Deborah Ramirez, another woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Many people who knew Kavanaugh in his younger years have now come forward to dispute the claims he made in Thursday’s testimony. Kavanaugh’s former Yale roommate Stephen Kantrowitz refuted the judge’s statement that he was a virgin until “many years” after high school. Another former college classmate of Kavanaugh’s — a North Carolina university professor named Chad Ludington — said the judge lied about never having drank alcohol excessively. Ludington said in a recent interview he often saw Kavanaugh “staggering from alcohol consumption” when the pair of them were classmates.

Trump also ordered a “supplemental” investigation or background check into Kavanaugh. According to the New York Times, FBI officials stated this probe could be completed as early as Monday morning.

Ford said in Thursday’s testimony that she was “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh was the man who attacked her when she was 15.

Among the Democrats who have criticized how the investigation into Kavanaugh is proceeding were two female lawmakers who are on the Senate Judiciary Committee: Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Hirono said Kavanaugh accusing her party of “some kind of a conspiracy to do him in was so bizarre.”

Meanwhile, Klobuchar slammed the White House for micromanaging the situation involving Kavanaugh.

“You can’t interview this person, you can’t look at this time period, you can only look at these people from one side of the street from when they were growing up.”

“I mean, come on,” Klobuchar said on CNN’s State of the Union.

When Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh on Thursday if he had ever blacked out from drinking alcohol, the judge responded with a question of his own: “I don’t know, have you?”

On Saturday night, Trump blasted NBC News, claiming the news outlet had falsely reported what he said about the FBI investigation.

“I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate,” the president wrote. “Please correct your reporting.”