Marriott announces aggressive expansion plans for Africa

In a move that signals growing interest in the booming tourism industry in Africa, Marriott has revealed aggressive expansion plans that will see the opening of 200 hotels by 2023 across the continent.

The expansion will mark a 50 percent increase in its current Africa portfolio, which includes properties across 21 countries on the African continent.

The strategy was announced in tandem with a slew of recent hotel signings: the Protea Hotel by Marriott Accra Kotoka Airport, Ghana; Protea Hotel by Marriott Nairobi, Kenya; Protea Hotel by Marriott Pretoria Loftus Park, South Africa; Four Points by Sheraton Nampula, Mozambique; AC by Marriott Umhlanga Ridge, Kwazulu Natal, Durban; and the Marriott Marrakech Hotel in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the AC Hotel by Marriott Cape Town is also set to make its debut in South Africa later this year.

"African economies have sustained unprecedented rates of growth, which have mainly been driven by a strong domestic demand, improved macroeconomic management and increased political stability," said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International in a press release.

"The continent is still under capacity as far as branded hotel supply is concerned, presenting us with a fantastic opportunity to grow our brands and enhance our footprint."