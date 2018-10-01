Chiefs To Visit Broncos On Monday Night Football In Denver: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs enters the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri....

Quarterback phenom Patrick Mahomes and his undefeated Kansas City Chiefs(3-0) are set to take on the division rival Denver Broncos (2-1) on Monday night. They’ll kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST (ESPN).

In an effort to pitch a perfect game a quarter of the way through the season, Mahomes will have to prove his poise under the lights in his first primetime game. Not many expect the pressure to amount to much for the sophomore quarterback: 44 out of 46 national experts picked the Chiefs to win on their way to 4-0.

While the team’s success is greatly due in part to Mahome’s historic start, (he has a staggering 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the first three weeks of the season) its weaknesses will be disproportionately magnified if he plays poorly. A defense that hasn’t mirrored similar performances as the league’s number one offense, it’ll have to quickly change course if Mahomes isn’t the superstar he’s been so far. Statistically, the defense has been abysmal: last in both total and passing yards, the Chiefs are 21st in rush yards allowed and 30th in points allowed.

This puts immense pressure on the shoulders of the offense and its QB, who has kept the team more than afloat, boasting a league-leading 39.3 points per game. With other decent offensive stats, it is definitively on the quarterback Monday night to maintain a perfect start to the season. With a 137.4 quarterback rating (the first in the NFL, by far) there might not be much to worry about, for now.

Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez shared his thoughts on the situation to TMZ. “That’s the thing about him so far—he’s never had a bad game yet,” said Gonzalez. “The true Hallmark of a champion is consistency and how you bounce back when you get your a— kicked.”

On the flip side, the Broncos offense has been off to a mundane start to its season. With an average of 207 passing yards over the last two games with zero touchdowns to two picks, new QB Case Keenum will see his first chance to improve those numbers against the Swiss-cheese defense of the Chiefs. What’s kept Denver afloat is the impressive running game, led by the two-headed monster of rookies Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Behind a combined 350 yards through three games, the rushing attack of the Broncos ranks third in the NFL going into week four.

Whether Chiefs-Broncos will deliver a high-scoring, electrifying performance is yet to be seen, but the stats speak to what looks like an exhilarating Monday night.