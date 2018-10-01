Donald Trump Mocks ABC News’ Cecilia Vega At Press Conference: “I Know You’re Not Thinking, You Never Do” [VIDEO]

Trump Organization Asked Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela For Help In Business Deal

President Donald Trump is well known by now for belittling women and the media, and on Monday he mocked both.

Trump was addressing the new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada in a press conference in the White House Rose Garden when he called on ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega.

Before Vega even got a chance to ask her question, the president said in a soft tone, seemingly to his staff behind him: “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s like in a state of shock.”

Vega quickly responded by saying “No, I’m not. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Trump went on to insult her by saying: “That’s ok. I know you’re not thinking. You never do.”

“I’m sorry?” Vega replied, but went on to ask Trump about a tweet he posted over the weekend about “limiting the scope of” the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Trump said, “Go ahead” before her question, and she paused for a moment during which it seemed like Vega had clearly heard what he said about her but decided to ignore it.

In the end, Vega was not even allowed to finish asking her question because Trump interrupted her by saying it was unrelated to the international trade agreement, so he would be answering questions about the Kavanaugh inquiry later.

Vega used Twitter shortly afterwards to express her right to ask any question she desires, and cited the First Amendment.

Trump then shut down another female reporter at Monday’s news conference. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also tried to ask a question about the Kavanaugh inquiry, but the president interrupted her by saying, “Don’t do that. That’s not nice. Do you have a question on trade?”