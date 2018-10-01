Johnny Manziel Pens Bizarre Letter To Baker Mayfield, Offers Advice

Johnny Manziel Clears Waivers

Across the screen of ESPN’s broadcast ahead of Sunday’s Cleveland Browns matchup against the Oakland Raiders, a banner updated viewers on something they didn’t realize they needed in their sports digest. “Johnny Manziel offers advice to Baker Mayfield“ probably isn’t something most NFL consumers expected in the midst of the 2018 season, and not something Browns fans should be so enthused about following the success of their rookie quarterback.

Baker Mayfield Gets “Advice” From Johnny Manziel

The first Browns quarterback to win a game in two years, Mayfield drew consistent comparisons to the ex-Browns QB Manziel during draft season and nothing further. Similar in stature and mobile ability, there is little in the way of playing style when considering the two quarterbacks aside from the fact that they are both associated with the Browns. Cue the confusion as to why Manziel penned an open “letter,” complete with video theatrics and a contemplative Manziel yanking his hat down over his eyes repeatedly.

“Never stop being you,” Manziel says with crime docu-series music in the background. “Hope you don’t take a single day, a single snap, for granted.” Why this was relevant at this point in the Browns’ (1-2-1) most successful season in some time is uncertain, but the comparisons between the two should probably stop here, for Cleveland’s sake.

The Johnny Manziel era was a forgettable experiment that was handled poorly and the Mayfield years are off to a promising start. He threw his first NFL touchdown, a strike to Antonio Callaway, who took it 59 yards to the house in a 45-42 overtime loss against the Raiders (1-3) on Sunday.

Mayfield has shed the boyish, unruly titles placed upon him through his second game as the Browns QB, and so he should ascend the tacky Manziel comparisons. Displaying seasoned poise and confidence in a tumultuous Cleveland franchise that has historically lacked leadership, Mayfield looks like the face of someone that is dedicated and promising. Manziel never bore that distinction, so his “advice” is a little off-kilter.

Manziel most recently started playing with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.