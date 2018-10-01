Patriots Slam Dolphins 38-7, Restore Order to AFC East [VIDEO]

Tom Brady, Patriots Beat Rams 26-10

The New England Patriots with Tom Brady, when he plays the entire game, have never lost to the Miami Dolphins. That didn’t change on Sunday, as the Patriots drubbed the Dolphins, 38-7.

Patriots scrub AFC East-Leading Dolphins

Miami stormed out to a 3-0 start, looking like a legitimate contender to dethrone the struggling Patriots from their dynastic horde over the AFC East. Beating the Bill Belichick Patriots at home is one of the most difficult feats in sports, no less for the Dolphins, who have never been able to do it.

If there was going to be a time to finally cut the jugular, it was week four, when the Patriots were coming off of back-to-back losses and looked quite uncertain. The timing worked out unfavorably, as the Patriots are 7-0 coming off of back-to-back losses, and made a decisive statement against their division rivals.

The Patriots’ dull offense got back its flair, maneuvering all over the Dolphins, boosting running back Sony Michel to a career game of 112 yards and his first career score. Tight end Rob Grownkowskiwent out in the third quarter with an ankle injury, although other receivers stepped up in his place. The speedy Cordarelle Patterson caught a 55-yard touchdown from Brady, the longest play of the season for the Patriots. New England’s offense looked the best it has all season, highlighted by an 85-yard touchdown drive, capped by a sensational grab from Phillip Dorsett.

The box scores of the game propose that the Patriots are back on track, as one might expect through four games, and that all is well in the land of the abysmal AFC East. The same is not true for the Dolphins, who look as tepid — and inferior to the hand of Tom Brady — as usual.