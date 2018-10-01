Gwyneth Paltrow Marries Boyfriend Of Three Years Brad Falchuk In The Hamptons

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 03: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Earring Detail) attends the 'Contagion' premiere during the 68th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 3, 2011 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow married her boyfriend Brad Falchuck on Saturday after three years of dating. The 46-year-old Oscar winner/Goop CEO and the co-creator of series like 911 and American Horror Story tied the knot in the Hamptons. They became engaged in January. Several celebrities attended the ceremony, including Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr., Steven Spielberg, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz.  Paltrow also confirmed the news of […]

uInterview
Official Website
Facebook
Twitter
App download(iTunes)
App download(Android)

Feedback

This kiji is powered by

Follow

uInterview.com

on

©Uinterview Inc.